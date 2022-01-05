Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 901 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

