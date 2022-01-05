Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Dover were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,943,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $183.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

