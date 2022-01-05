Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

