Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $283,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

Shares of CB opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

