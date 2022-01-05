Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $377,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

