Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Dover were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover stock opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.78. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $183.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

