Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after acquiring an additional 525,040 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -266.28, a P/E/G ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

