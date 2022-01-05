Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -266.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

