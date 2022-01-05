Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group stock opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

