Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.90.

Shares of HCA opened at $260.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

