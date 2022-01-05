Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $289,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.