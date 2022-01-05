Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

