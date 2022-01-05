Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.78 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in APA were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in APA by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

