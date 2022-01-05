Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.91 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

