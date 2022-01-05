Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,764 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 538,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

