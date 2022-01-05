Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,653 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.