REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report sales of $525.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.10 million and the highest is $544.30 million. REV Group reported sales of $554.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 8,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,109. The company has a market capitalization of $964.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79. REV Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

