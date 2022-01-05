Reviewing Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

This table compares Clipper Realty and Ladder Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.85 million 1.34 -$4.91 million ($0.46) -22.28 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 4.02 -$14.44 million $0.13 93.70

Clipper Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ladder Capital. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clipper Realty and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -5.49% -7.39% -0.55% Ladder Capital 5.35% 0.80% 0.22%

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Clipper Realty pays out -82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 615.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clipper Realty and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ladder Capital 1 0 3 1 2.80

Clipper Realty currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. Ladder Capital has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Clipper Realty on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.