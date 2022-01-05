Reviewing Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Upland Software has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.0% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upland Software and Dynatrace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $291.78 million 1.94 -$51.22 million ($1.87) -9.92 Dynatrace $703.51 million 22.97 $75.71 million $0.28 202.43

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Upland Software and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 2 5 0 2.71 Dynatrace 0 2 18 0 2.90

Upland Software currently has a consensus target price of $40.43, indicating a potential upside of 115.16%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $74.21, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Upland Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -18.52% 5.83% 1.76% Dynatrace 10.09% 10.83% 5.55%

Summary

Dynatrace beats Upland Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

