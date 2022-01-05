REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $101.32

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.32, but opened at $111.10. REX American Resources shares last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on REX. Truist raised their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $636.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in REX American Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
