REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $101.32

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $101.32, but opened at $111.10. REX American Resources shares last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REX. Truist raised their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $636.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in REX American Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

