Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.27) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($66.94).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,938.50 ($66.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,674.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,211.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £79.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($61.93), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,405.50). Insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 in the last ninety days.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

