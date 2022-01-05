Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.27) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.60) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.34) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($66.94).

RIO stock traded down GBX 18.32 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,920.18 ($66.30). The company had a trading volume of 2,319,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £79.67 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,674.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,211.49. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($61.93), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,405.50). In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

