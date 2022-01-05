RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Up 177.1% in December

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the November 30th total of 119,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
REDU opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.45.
About RISE Education Cayman
