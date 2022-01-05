RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Up 177.1% in December

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the November 30th total of 119,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

REDU opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

