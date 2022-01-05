Rise (RISE) Trading 49.9% Lower Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $575,336.38 and approximately $38.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 49.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00073416 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001244 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001813 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,363,203 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.