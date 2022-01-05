Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 258,471 shares.The stock last traded at $61.69 and had previously closed at $61.21.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

