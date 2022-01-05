River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBBY. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

