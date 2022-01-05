River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMK opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.67 and a beta of 1.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

