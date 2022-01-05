River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMK opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.67 and a beta of 1.12.
AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AssetMark Financial Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
