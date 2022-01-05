River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 323.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145,737 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 89.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.08.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WLTW stock opened at $238.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

