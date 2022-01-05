Robert W. Baird Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $600.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.15.

Shares of COST stock traded down $14.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $549.92. 2,884,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,444. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

