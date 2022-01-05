Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 27,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,210. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 201,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

