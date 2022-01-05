Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.
Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 27,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,210. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 201,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
