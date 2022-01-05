Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the November 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE RCI opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.