Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the November 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE RCI opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
