Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $18,628,000.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $26.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.71. 7,850,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,799. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.38. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Roku by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.