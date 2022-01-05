Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.14.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $10.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,954. Roku has a one year low of $190.23 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $112,137,123. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.