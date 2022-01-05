Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $222.83

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.83, but opened at $215.78. Roku shares last traded at $213.68, with a volume of 27,978 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

Get Roku alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $112,137,123 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.