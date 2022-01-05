Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the November 30th total of 1,000,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,718,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RYCEY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 2,655,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

RYCEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

