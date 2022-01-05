Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years.

ROP opened at $470.16 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.76. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

