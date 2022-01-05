Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

ROST stock opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

