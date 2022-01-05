Rossmore Private Capital Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,059. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.49 and its 200-day moving average is $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

