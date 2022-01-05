Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 5,310 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

