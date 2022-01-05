Rossmore Private Capital Sells 15,937 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in General Electric were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.36 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

