Rossmore Private Capital Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.76. 169,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

