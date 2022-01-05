Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Up 4.1%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.04. 9,684 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 6,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTOXF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Get Rotork alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.