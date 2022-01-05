Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $31,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

