Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 45,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $161.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

