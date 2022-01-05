Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $354,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after purchasing an additional 488,002 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

