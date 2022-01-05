Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $335.72 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

