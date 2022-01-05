Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 11,089 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,906,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $305.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

