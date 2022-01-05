Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to “Outperform”

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.03.

EMR stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

