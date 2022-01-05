Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 203.8% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $$107.00 during trading on Wednesday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.19.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

