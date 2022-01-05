Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 96.5% in December

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 7,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649. Royce Global Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.